Simon Coveney urges all sides in Stormont talks to show generosity

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Ireland’s deputy premier has urged Stormont’s rowing parties to show leadership and generosity when talks to restore powersharing resume.
News video: Julian Smith resumes NI powersharing talks in Stormont

Julian Smith resumes NI powersharing talks in Stormont 02:02

 Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has met with Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Stormont parties for talks on restoring powersharing. Mr Smith held separate meetings with the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Fein, before hosting a roundtable meeting with the SDLP, Ulster...

Simon Coveney urges 'new beginning' as Stormont talks set to resume

Simon Coveney urges 'new beginning' as Stormont talks set to resumeIrish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has called for a "new beginning" as talks to restore power-sharing resume tomorrow at Stormont.
Belfast Telegraph

Stormont talks: Governments publish draft text

Secretary of State Julian Smith and Tánaiste Simon Coveney made the announcement at Stormont.
BBC News

