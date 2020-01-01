Simon Coveney urges all sides in Stormont talks to show generosity

Ireland’s deputy premier has urged Stormont’s rowing parties to show leadership and generosity when talks to restore powersharing resume.



Recent related videos from verified sources Julian Smith and Simon Coveney join Stormont roundtable talk Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith have met the five main Stormont parties in a roundtable meeting in Belfast. The talks come as members of the Royal College of.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:36Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Simon Coveney urges 'new beginning' as Stormont talks set to resume Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has called for a "new beginning" as talks to restore power-sharing resume tomorrow at Stormont.

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago



Stormont talks: Governments publish draft text Secretary of State Julian Smith and Tánaiste Simon Coveney made the announcement at Stormont.

BBC News 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this