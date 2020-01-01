Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jazz Jennings shares photos of her scars from gender confirmation surgery

PinkNews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings has spoken about scarring from her gender confirmation surgery. The transgender activist, now 19, shared photos on Instagram of the scarring she was left with after undergoing surgery in 2018. She wrote: “These are my scars on full display in #2019. I’m proud of my scars and love my...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

I Transitioned At 4 Years Old | MY TRANS LIFE [Video]I Transitioned At 4 Years Old | MY TRANS LIFE

A TRANSGENDER teen will be the first child in her state to have gender reassignment surgery covered by Medicaid. Trinity Neal, from Wilmington, Delaware, knew that she was living in the wrong body..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 07:27Published

Transforming transgender lives [Video]Transforming transgender lives

Transphobia is on the rise, recent studies indicate. In the UK alone, trans-hate crimes recorded by the police rose by 81% since last year. Another study of nearly 10 million social media posts across..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 24:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

TLC Star Jazz Jennings Has Fans Gushing for Flaunting Scars From Gender Confirmation Surgery

The reality TV star takes to her Instagram account to share a couple of pictures of her modeling a maroon one-piece that reveals the marks on her upper thighs.
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.