Jazz Jennings shares photos of her scars from gender confirmation surgery

I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings has spoken about scarring from her gender confirmation surgery. The transgender activist, now 19, shared photos on Instagram of the scarring she was left with after undergoing surgery in 2018. She wrote: “These are my scars on full display in #2019. I’m proud of my scars and love my...



