Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Straight couples get first civil partnerships

PinkNews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The first mixed-sex civil partnerships have taken place, after they were opened up to straight people. Civil partnerships were initially introduced in 2004 as a segregated form of union available only to same-sex couples, and continued to exist after equal marriage became law in 2014. Straight couples enter civil...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: First mixed-sex civil partnerships takes place

First mixed-sex civil partnerships takes place 00:53

 Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan, who won a legal bid at the Supreme Court in 2018 for the right to have a civil partnership instead of a marriage, have become one of the first couples to tie the knot in a civil ceremony. The couple were accompanied by their two children.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

One of UK’s first mixed sex civil partnership ceremonies [Video]One of UK’s first mixed sex civil partnership ceremonies

The registrar of one of the UK’s first mixed sex civil partnerships, who married the country’s first same sex couple, described today&apos;s moment as &apos;simple but historic&apos;...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:19Published

Heterosexual couples able to register for civil partnership [Video]Heterosexual couples able to register for civil partnership

For the first time ever, hundreds of couples will be able to register as mixed-sex civil partners for the first time in England and Wales.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Straight Couples Enter Into First Mixed-Sex Civil Partnerships in England


TIME

Civil partnerships for UK straight couples will be legal from New Year’s Eve

From New Year’s Eve, opposite-sex couples in the UK will be able to enter into civil partnerships, an option previously only available to same-sex couples....
PinkNews Also reported by •BBC Local NewsFOXNews.comBBC NewsIndependent

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.