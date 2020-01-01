Straight couples get first civil partnerships

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () The first mixed-sex civil partnerships have taken place, after they were opened up to straight people. Civil partnerships were initially introduced in 2004 as a segregated form of union available only to same-sex couples, and continued to exist after equal marriage became law in 2014. Straight couples enter civil...
Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan, who won a legal bid at the Supreme Court in 2018 for the right to have a civil partnership instead of a marriage, have become one of the first couples to tie the knot in a civil ceremony. The couple were accompanied by their two children.
