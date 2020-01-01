Global  

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill wrote a poem shipping Finn and Poe

PinkNews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has penned poetry to lament the fact that Finn and Poe did not end up together in The Rise of Skywalker. Despite Disney executives talking up the potential of a gay romance between the two characters, the Star Wars sequel trilogy drew to a close without any such love story materialising. …...
