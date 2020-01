A Quiet Place: Part II trailer released and Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy looks absolutely terrifying

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The film is a follow-up to the 2018 thriller about a family trying to survive with their children in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by monsters with acute hearing. The film is a follow-up to the 2018 thriller about a family trying to survive with their children in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by monsters with acute hearing. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

4 hours ago < > Embed Credit: FanReviews - Published A Quiet Place: Part II - Official Trailer 02:37 Check out the official trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou! Release Date: March 20, 2020 A Quiet Place: Part II is a horror movie that is the sequel to A Quiet Place (2018). The sequel film, written and...