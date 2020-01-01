Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Eddie Nketiah: Arsenal striker has Leeds United loan cut short

BBC Local News Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Championship leaders Leeds United have striker Eddie Nketiah's loan move from Arsenal cut short by the Gunners.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Bielsa confirms Nketiah's Leeds departure

Bielsa confirms Nketiah's Leeds departure 04:00

 Marcelo Bielsa confirmed Eddie Nketiah's loan spell with Leeds has come to an end, and wished the 'great player and prfessional' well on his return to Arsenal.

Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah confirms his loan spell at Leeds United has been cut short

Eddie Nketiah has confirmed his loan spell at Leeds United has come to an end. The Arsenal striker had joined the Championship club on a season-long loan deal...
talkSPORT

Arsenal set to recall Eddie Nketiah from Leeds loan spell with youngster poised for Bristol City move

Arsenal are set to recall Eddie Nketiah from his loan spell with Leeds United, with Bristol City heading up a queue of Championship clubs vying for his...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

King_HCQ

Brown & handsome RT @afcstuff: Confirmed: Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah will return to the club early after cutting short his loan deal at Leeds United. #af… 2 minutes ago

pitchcheck

Pitchy Eddie Nketiah: Arsenal striker has Leeds United loan cut shor... 8 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 MyAmigo #LetsGoWTO Eddie Nketiah: Arsenal striker has Leeds United loan cut short https://t.co/2MfYUt7vuz @BBCSport https://t.co/y86XQmlFaE 12 minutes ago

OnlineLAD

OnlineLAD Eddie Nketiah: Arsenal striker has Leeds United loan cut short https://t.co/dDFt73zZQk https://t.co/dP0bKB9KfU… https://t.co/LdZUvkQ97W 12 minutes ago

newinformers

RageAgaintsTheWorld Eddie Nketiah: Arsenal striker has Leeds United loan cut short https://t.co/FJxcaRZg0l https://t.co/PWN6vH0nr8 13 minutes ago

FWPLeedsUnited

FWP Leeds United NEWS: Eddie Nketiah: Arsenal striker has Leeds United loan cut short (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/kzDodIFyaB 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.