Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rail fares rise marks ‘more misery'

Express and Star Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Rail passengers in the West Midlands face “another decade of misery” as fares are hiked by an average of 2.7 per cent, a campaign group claimed today.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rail fares to increase by 2.7% in January [Video]Rail fares to increase by 2.7% in January

Commuters will have to pay an average of 2.7% more for rail tickets from January 2. Some long-distance commuters will see the annual cost of getting to work increase by more than £100.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.