Curtis Pritchard won't watch winter Love Island for a very good reason

Shropshire Star The Shropshire reality star, who came fourth on the most recent series of the ITV2 dating show with girlfriend Maur… https://t.co/nzHbRKQ8na 2 days ago BelTel Entertainment Curtis Pritchard reveals why he might not watch winter Love Island https://t.co/pdanV50tFy https://t.co/8Vv1oxWWz8 2 days ago Digital Spy #LoveIsland's Curtis Pritchard explains why he won't be watching the winter series https://t.co/YArpGd83F2 https://t.co/19ZqApcyDe 2 days ago Metro Entertainment He's just busy, busy, busy! https://t.co/r7R0X55OqZ 2 days ago DS Breaking News Love Island's Curtis Pritchard explains why he won't be watching the winter series https://t.co/ZxlBmfBjSd 2 days ago Shropshire Star RT @ShropsStar_Ents: Curtis Pritchard reveals why he might not watch winter Love Island https://t.co/CY4vCimE32 2 days ago Shropshire Star Entertainment Curtis Pritchard reveals why he might not watch winter Love Island https://t.co/CY4vCimE32 2 days ago Fife.me.uk ^ Dunfermline + | Curtis Pritchard reveals why he might not watch winter Love Island https://t.co/wei4yJUjWk #Fife 3 days ago