Belfast football fan Kai Evitt just g-loves his gift from Man United idol David de Gea

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Belfast football fan Kai Evitt just g-loves his gift from Man United idol David de GeaYoung Belfast football fanatic Kai Evitt has netted himself a very special belated Christmas present from his goalkeeping idol David de Gea.
Recent related news from verified sources

David de Gea sends signed gloves to Belfast boy

Football-loving Kai Evitt is "blown away" by the gift from his Manchester United hero.
BBC News


LJHarteBT

Lauren Harte Great start to 2020 for Belfast football fanatic Kai Evitt who netted himself a very special gift from his @ManUtd… https://t.co/vEqe8FBdI3 26 minutes ago

