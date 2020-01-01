Global  

Peter Wright beats Michael van Gerwen to win first PDC Darts Championship title

BBC Local News Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Suffolk -- Peter Wright wins his first PDC World Championship with a 7-3 victory over three-time champion Michael van Gerwen.
Recent related news from verified sources

What time do the PDC World Darts Championship semi-finals start? TV channel prize money details

What time do the PDC World Darts Championship semi-finals start? TV channel prize money detailsThe PDC World Darts Championship semi-finals, featuring Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen v Nathan Aspinall take place tonight and this is what...
Wales Online

Michael van Gerwen into world darts final

Defending champion Michael van Gerwen will face Scotland's Peter Wright in the final of the Professional Darts Corporation World Championship.
The Age

