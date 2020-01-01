Global  

Arsenal can do 'big things' under Mikel Arteta - David Luiz

BBC News Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Defender David Luiz says Arsenal can "do big things" after beating Manchester United to earn a first win under new Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.
News video: Arteta speaks after Arsenal beat Man Utd 2-0

Arteta speaks after Arsenal beat Man Utd 2-0 00:57

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and rival Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discuss the Gunners' 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night. Arteta said Granit Xhaka would stay at Arsenal, while Solskjaer said Paul Pogba would be out for a further three to four weeks due to the ankle injury which kept him out...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels [Video]Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels

Mikel Arteta has challenged Mesut Ozil to keep hitting the hard-working heights of his industrious performance during Arsenal’s loss to Chelsea. Ozil was handed a standing ovation at the end of a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Luiz: Arteta can be one of the best [Video]Luiz: Arteta can be one of the best

Arsenal's David Luiz believes that the new Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has the potential to become one of the best coaches in the world.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:43Published


