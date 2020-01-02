Global  

Andre Green: Aston Villa winger leaves Preston and joins Charlton on loan

BBC Local News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Kent -- Aston Villa end Andre Green's loan spell with Preston so he can join Charlton for the remainder of the season.
Green joins Charlton

Aston Villa winger Andre Green has been recalled from his loan spell at Preston North End and will spend the remainder of the season at Charlton.
Express and Star

Aston Villa send scouts to La Liga in bid to sign loan striker

Aston Villa send scouts to La Liga in bid to sign loan strikerAston Villa transfer plans still include Werder Bremen forward Milot Rashica but a loan striker is now looking most likely
Daily Star


