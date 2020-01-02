Global  

Former Hereford FC player/coach Chris Barker dies aged 39

Hereford Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
FORMER Hereford FC player/coach Chris Barker has died aged 39.
Chris Barker: Former Cardiff City defender dies aged 39

Former Cardiff City, Stoke City, Barnsley and Queens Park Rangers defender Chris Barker dies aged 39.
BBC Sport

Former Barnsley defender Barker dies at 39

BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Former Cardiff City, Stoke, Barnsley and Queens Park Rangers defender Chris Barker has died aged 39.
BBC Local News

RadioHerefordFC

Radio Hereford FC RT @hufctrust: Such sad news to wake up to this morning! Our thoughts are with Chris' family at this difficult time. RIP Chris #onceabu… 1 hour ago

hufctrust

Hereford United Supporters' Trust (HUST) Such sad news to wake up to this morning! Our thoughts are with Chris' family at this difficult time. RIP Chris… https://t.co/6vuwdlPBE4 1 hour ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Former #Hereford FC player/coach Chris Barker dies aged 39 - Evesham Journal #CardiffCityFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Premier_League https://t.co/WhmdfVkQbI 1 hour ago

HTnewsroom

Hereford Times Former @HerefordFC player/coach Chris Barker dies aged 39 https://t.co/hmdGUyZCCV https://t.co/zLt3e9ZYC2 1 hour ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Former #Hereford FC player/coach Chris Barker dies aged 39 - Malvern Gazette #BarnsleyFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #SkyBetLeagueOne… https://t.co/4OXGxRokqT 2 hours ago

