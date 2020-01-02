Northern Rail stripped of franchise as train passengers face chaos Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

The chaotic introduction of new timetables in May 2018 saw up to 310 Northern trains a day cancelled, and punctuality and reliability problems continue to blight the network. The chaotic introduction of new timetables in May 2018 saw up to 310 Northern trains a day cancelled, and punctuality and reliability problems continue to blight the network. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this