Jess Phillips resolves to 'do what it takes' as poll makes her third favourite for Labour leadership

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Jess Phillips resolves to 'do what it takes' as poll makes her third favourite for Labour leadershipJess Phillips has yet to declare her hand on a bid for leadership of the Labour Party - but she's already winning support among Labour members.
News video: Jess Phillips launches Labour leadership bid

 Jess Phillips MP launches her Labour leadership campaign with a video that looks at some of the factors behind her political career. Ms Phillips became the third candidate to formally announce their bid to lead the party after it suffered its worst general election since 1935.

Jess Phillips has announced that she is entering the Labour Party leadership contest. The MP for Birmingham Yardley said she thinks that "we need more honesty in politics". Report by Thomasl. Like us..

Jess Phillips launches Labour leadership bid on visit to GrimsbyBirmingham Yardley MP says she is the candidate to replace Jeremy Corbyn after Labour election disaster
Jess Phillips set to launch Labour leadership bid after Jeremy Corbyn's disastrous General ElectionOthers expected to declare shortly include shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer
