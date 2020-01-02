Jess Phillips resolves to 'do what it takes' as poll makes her third favourite for Labour leadership

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Jess Phillips has yet to declare her hand on a bid for leadership of the Labour Party - but she's already winning support among Labour members. Jess Phillips has yet to declare her hand on a bid for leadership of the Labour Party - but she's already winning support among Labour members. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend