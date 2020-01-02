Global  

Tragedy as Grimsby flight attendant among three British Airways cabin crew killed in New Year's Eve crash

Grimsby Telegraph Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Tragedy as Grimsby flight attendant among three British Airways cabin crew killed in New Year's Eve crashBA cabin crew member Dominic Fell from Grimsby died at the scene near Heathrow airport shortly before midnight on Tuesday.
British Airways cabin crew killed in New Year's Eve horror crash named and pictured

British Airways cabin crew killed in New Year's Eve horror crash named and picturedDominic Fell, 23, Joe Finnis, 25, and a 20-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash close to Heathrow Airport shortly before midnight
Tamworth Herald

Three British Airways cabin crew dead in Stanwell lorry and car tragedy

Three British Airways cabin crew dead in Stanwell lorry and car tragedyOne person remains seriously injured after the collision
Surrey Mirror

