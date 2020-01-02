Dozens of homes without power in Cornwall - updates Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Western Power Distribution hopes to have the problem fixed by 3. Western Power Distribution hopes to have the problem fixed by 3. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Elegido @Texas4Trump2020 People died here this morning. Dozens lost their homes and businesses, ICU patients without power.… https://t.co/VNilWTRJLP 3 days ago