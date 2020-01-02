Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

From war-torn Eritrea to football coaching in Hull

BBC Local News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Humberside -- A former refugee who fled conflict in Eritrea is now a qualified football coach in Hull.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Conerly Trophy Ceremony Recap [Video]Conerly Trophy Ceremony Recap

MSU's Kylin Hill is the 2019 Conerly Trophy winner, USM makes history with Drake Dorbeck taking the Kent Hull trophy and John Rhys Plumlee details on who he wants as a head coach

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:31Published


Tweets about this

ETNPOST

ናዶው|Nadow Network | ETN RT @Selkid: BBC News - From war-torn Eritrea to football coaching in Hull https://t.co/bfXGCwG7Kc 45 minutes ago

Selkid

Selam Kidane BBC News - From war-torn Eritrea to football coaching in Hull https://t.co/bfXGCwG7Kc 47 minutes ago

EdesonTony

Tony Edeson RT @looknorthBBC: From war-torn Eritrea to football coaching in Hull https://t.co/5KExbMfwFu 1 hour ago

looknorthBBC

BBC East Yorks and Lincs From war-torn Eritrea to football coaching in Hull https://t.co/5KExbMfwFu 1 hour ago

RadioHumberside

BBC Radio Humberside From war-torn Eritrea to football coaching in Hull https://t.co/wRACdwEO0T 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.