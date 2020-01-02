Global  

Gay CNN anchor Don Lemon rings in the New Year with his annual tradition of getting drunk on live TV

PinkNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
CNN anchor Don Lemon has once again celebrated the New Year in style – getting drunk on live TV. The news anchor lived up to his reputation of lively New Year’s Eve coverage for CNN, reporting with co-anchor Brook Baldwin from a bar in Nashville throughout the night. In one particularly viral clip from the...
