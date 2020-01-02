Gay CNN anchor Don Lemon rings in the New Year with his annual tradition of getting drunk on live TV

CNN anchor Don Lemon has once again celebrated the New Year in style – getting drunk on live TV. The news anchor lived up to his reputation of lively New Year’s Eve coverage for CNN, reporting with co-anchor Brook Baldwin from a bar in Nashville throughout the night. In one particularly viral clip from the...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Ford Mach-E Interior Design Ford just pulled the wraps off of the Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric SUV that promises Mustang performance with far more practicality when it gets released in late 2020. (Full details here.) It’s.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:10Published 4 hours ago Audi RS Q8 Design in Daytona Grey With its imposing octagonal Singleframe, the RS-specific radiator grille in high gloss black and the gloss black RS honeycomb grille, the new Audi RS Q8** sports a strikingly self-confident face. This.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:39Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Oh Brother! Fox News Mistakes CNN’s Chris Cuomo for New York Gov Andrew Cuomo Fox News on Monday confused CNN anchor Chris Cuomo for his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in a photo mix-up during primetime. Mark Steyn, filling in for...

The Wrap 3 days ago



New Year eve: Over 198 held for drunk driving in Mumbai Thousands of people in Mumbai gathered at beaches and thronged promenades such as Marine Drive from late Tuesday evening to ring in the New Year. While no...

Mid-Day 2 days ago





Tweets about this