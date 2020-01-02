Global  

It took just two days but James Charles has already caused his first scandal of 2020

PinkNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
If James Charles’ New Year’s resolution was to be controversy-free for 2020, it took him just 24 hours to fail it. Piping hot scandal from Charles in under a day or your money back. This time around, Twitter users are organising a #JamesCharlesIsOverParty after the make-up guru uploaded a video of him singing...
Colleen Ballinger & James Charles Talk Cancel Culture & Being There For Him During Summer Beauty Drama

Colleen Ballinger and James Charles are opening up about their thoughts on cancel culture. In a new “Carpool Karaoke” video on James‘ channel, the two...
Just Jared Jr

James Charles denies 'singing N-word' in Instagram Story video

'How stupid would I have to be to confidently record a video of me singing the N-word,' YouTuber tweets
Independent

