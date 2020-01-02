Global  

England in South Africa: Rory Burns has ankle scan after football injury

BBC Local News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Surrey -- Rory Burns is sent for a scan after injuring his ankle playing football, with Jofra Archer another fitness doubt for England before the second Test in South Africa.
Springboks revel in World Cup glory

South Africa's rugby world cup final winning team, including captain Siya Kolisi and fan favourite Faf de Klerk, show off the Webb Ellis Cup as their open top bus parade heads through Cape Town...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Springboks begin Rugby World Cup celebrations in Pretoria

South Africa celebrates after team's unexpected victory over England in Japan

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:23Published


England in South Africa: Rory Burns limps out of practice after football match

Watch as England's Rory Burns limps out of a football match during practice the day before the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.
BBC News

Burns leads England recovery as SA take upper hand on day 3

Centurion, Dec 28 (IANS) South Africa took the upper hand on Day 3 of their first Test against England, who were, however, buoyed by a resilient 77 from Rory...
Sify

vilnis11

Vilnis Strazdins England in South Africa: Rory Burns limps out of practice after football match https://t.co/7EacaMR7Vh via @vilnis11 https://t.co/YO5o5CLs44 17 seconds ago

satyakam92

Satyakam RT @ESPNcricinfo: JUST IN: Rory Burns has been ruled out of the remainder of England's tour of South Africa with ankle ligament damage sust… 44 seconds ago

rosm4945

Livingstone RT @BBCSport: England opener Rory Burns has been ruled out of the tour of South Africa after damaging his left ankle playing football durin… 49 seconds ago

NJTjust

Nigel Thorpe Cricket is so crap, that they play football in training and injure each other 💩 BBC Sport - England in South Africa… https://t.co/IRbmp0iVfP 50 seconds ago

SamQuame

SAM QUAME LEE 13 RT @BBCSport: Rory Burns has been ruled out of England's tour of South Africa. This is how it happened... Full story: https://t.co/RWsYfb… 57 seconds ago

BarryGraham4

Barry Graham RT @Paul_NewmanDM: Rory Burns ruled out of rest of series against South Africa with ankle ligament damage suffered playing football. Huge a… 3 minutes ago

SangoTena

Bucky. RT @willis_macp: Rory Burns has ligament damage to his left ankle and out of the series against South Africa. No good for england... 3 minutes ago

tds122

Tony Steele RT @WisdenCricket: Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley, a pair with a combined total of four Test appearances between them, are likely to open the b… 4 minutes ago

