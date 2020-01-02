England in South Africa: Rory Burns has ankle scan after football injury

Vilnis Strazdins England in South Africa: Rory Burns limps out of practice after football match https://t.co/7EacaMR7Vh via @vilnis11 https://t.co/YO5o5CLs44 17 seconds ago Satyakam RT @ESPNcricinfo: JUST IN: Rory Burns has been ruled out of the remainder of England's tour of South Africa with ankle ligament damage sust… 44 seconds ago Livingstone RT @BBCSport: England opener Rory Burns has been ruled out of the tour of South Africa after damaging his left ankle playing football durin… 49 seconds ago Nigel Thorpe Cricket is so crap, that they play football in training and injure each other 💩 BBC Sport - England in South Africa… https://t.co/IRbmp0iVfP 50 seconds ago SAM QUAME LEE 13 RT @BBCSport: Rory Burns has been ruled out of England's tour of South Africa. This is how it happened... Full story: https://t.co/RWsYfb… 57 seconds ago Barry Graham RT @Paul_NewmanDM: Rory Burns ruled out of rest of series against South Africa with ankle ligament damage suffered playing football. Huge a… 3 minutes ago Bucky. RT @willis_macp: Rory Burns has ligament damage to his left ankle and out of the series against South Africa. No good for england... 3 minutes ago Tony Steele RT @WisdenCricket: Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley, a pair with a combined total of four Test appearances between them, are likely to open the b… 4 minutes ago