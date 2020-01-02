Global  

Patrick Roberts: Manchester City loan winger to Middlesbrough until end of the season

BBC Local News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tees -- Manchester City loan winger Patrick Roberts to Middlesbrough for the rest of the Championship season.
