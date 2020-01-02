Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Marian Finucane: RTÉ broadcaster dies aged 69

BBC News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The high profile radio presenter hosted her weekend show on RTÉ Radio 1 for almost two decades.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

filafresh

FilaFresh RT @BBCWorld: Marian Finucane: RTÉ broadcaster dies aged 69 https://t.co/8rtFvqIp7t 38 seconds ago

morganorowland

Morgan Rowland RT @rtenews: RTÉ has announced the death of broadcaster Marian Finucane 2 minutes ago

AnaglogsDaughtr

Anaglogs Daughter Rest In Peace Marian @rte broadcaster Marian Finucane has died aged 69. https://t.co/hDKwaWd3B0 https://t.co/zze9MCt3Q6 2 minutes ago

CarolTallon

Carol Tallon Incredibly sad news, RTE broadcaster Marian Finucane dies suddenly - https://t.co/FxlIlgdQ7x https://t.co/n7AmviKdHT https://t.co/yVAkqLYyUF 2 minutes ago

ThracingTom

Tom Hogan RT @davidmcw: I'm really saddened by the news about #MarianFinucane, she was a brilliant broadcaster, full of mischief and intelligence, bu… 2 minutes ago

BBCWorld

BBC News (World) Marian Finucane: RTÉ broadcaster dies aged 69 https://t.co/8rtFvqIp7t 4 minutes ago

BIKEINIRELAND

CycleWestIreland RT @rtenews: RTÉ broadcaster Marian Finucane has died. She first began working with RTÉ in the 1970s, and became a household name with her… 4 minutes ago

TheatreShadow

Little ShadowTheatre RT @ciarakellydoc: I find this so hard to believe😔 She was an absolute legend A powerhouse who broke every mould...& she was also v good to… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.