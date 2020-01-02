Global  

PM's senior aide Dominic Cummings calls for civil service changes

BBC News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Dominic Cummings says there are "profound problems" with how government departments make decisions.
Boris Johnson's plans to shake up civil service condemned as 'insulting' by union

Prime minister and adviser Dominic Cummings 'want to create world's most dynamic state'
