RTE announces broadcaster Marian Finucane has died suddenly

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
RTE announces broadcaster Marian Finucane has died suddenlyHighly respected broadcaster Marian Finucane has died, aged 69.
Marian Finucane: RTÉ broadcaster dies aged 69

The high profile radio presenter hosted her weekend show on RTÉ Radio 1 for almost two decades.
BBC News


dowd_gallagher

Suzanne Gallagher RTÉ announces death of broadcaster Marian Finucane https://t.co/Mlx6bZTnKO Sent via @updayIE 2 hours ago

mac_eilis

Ciarán Mac Eilís RTÉ announces death of broadcaster Marian Finucane https://t.co/yFONKCEN8H Sent via @updayIE 2 hours ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) #RTE announces broadcaster #Marian #Finucane has died suddenly https://t.co/A6sv7QVrJ1 https://t.co/7InH9tv2Kf 3 hours ago

Pawdingles

Páidí Manning RT @lappinm: RTÉ broadcaster Marian Finucane has died, the broadcaster announces via @RTENewsNow https://t.co/SmOojcn3fH 3 hours ago

amobeirne

Aine 🐝🐞🌻🌳 RT @BelTel: RTE announces broadcaster Marian Finucane has died suddenly https://t.co/qZw3B3kzbR https://t.co/FY02SVcjp7 3 hours ago

IrishSunOnline

The Irish Sun RTE legend Marian Finucane passes away, national broadcaster announces https://t.co/GQtiQgUwTl 3 hours ago

JosephSherry1

Joseph Sherry 🏳️‍🌈 RTÉ announces death of broadcaster Marian Finucane https://t.co/Godz0WkzNp Sent via @updayIE 3 hours ago

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph RTE announces broadcaster Marian Finucane has died suddenly https://t.co/qZw3B3kzbR https://t.co/FY02SVcjp7 3 hours ago

