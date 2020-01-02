Dominic Cummings calls for 'weirdos and misfits' to apply for Downing Street jobs

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

'You will not have weekday date nights, you will sacrifice many weekends — frankly it will be hard having a boy/girlfriend at all,' Boris Johnson 's adviser warns potential applicants hoping to become his personal assistant 👓 View full article



