Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Layla Moran: Potential Lib Dem leadership candidate becomes first MP to come out as pansexual

Independent Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Oxford MP said she was 'surprised' to find herself in a same-sex relationship, but added: 'Sometimes when you meet the right person, it just kind of happens'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran comes out as pansexual: ‘Pan is about the person, not the gender’

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran has revealed she is in a relationship with a woman and identifies as pansexual, in an interview with PinkNews. The MP for Oxford...
PinkNews Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldDaily RecordRIA Nov.

Layla Moran: Lib Dem MP announces she is pansexual

Layla Moran says she is in a "committed, loving" relationship with a woman she met through work.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MalarkyMillie

MillieMalarky Women in a relationship with another woman doesn't want to say she's Gay. There's something so wrong with being Gay… https://t.co/ZKqGgpTrOa 2 minutes ago

Den_Fabrizi

thefactsofwhiteness RT @SkyNews: Layla Moran: Potential Lib Dem leadership candidate comes out as pansexual https://t.co/SJ7LtfYmTU 3 minutes ago

Grado779

James Marsh ❌ RT @andybrexiteer: Oh the gift that keeps on giving 😂😂😂😂 is that why she beat up her boyfriend? Potential Lib Dem leadership candidate beco… 10 minutes ago

walsallcharlie

William RT @mitsyarty: I'm wondering, is that copper bottom or stainless steel - whatever floats your boat....or potatoes, carrots, peas...... Pot… 22 minutes ago

SerendipitySays

Paul Marr RT @SkyNews: Potential Liberal Democrat leadership candidate, Layla Moran, has become the first MP to come out as pansexual https://t.co/xm… 23 minutes ago

Davepro7496

Davepro Why does everyone feel the need to reveal their sexual orientation? Nobody cares!! Just live your life. Layla Moran… https://t.co/wMuggLvRzW 25 minutes ago

Saracra18650584

Sara crawford Potential Lib Dem leadership candidate becomes first MP to come out as pansexual https://t.co/ru50NGXGd9 26 minutes ago

JimKerr1973

Jim Kerr 🇬🇧 #BritishIndependence RT @JandJNaylor: Suitable for all hobs? Layla Moran: Potential Lib Dem leadership candidate becomes first MP to come out as pansexual | Th… 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.