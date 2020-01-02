Global  

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran comes out as pansexual: ‘Pan is about the person, not the gender’

PinkNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran has revealed she is in a relationship with a woman and identifies as pansexual, in an interview with PinkNews. The MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, who was first elected to parliament in 2017, revealed for the first time that she is in a relationship with former Lib Dem press …...
