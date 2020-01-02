Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman tells Strictly Come Dancing to ‘get with the times’ over same-sex pairings
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman has hit out at Strictly Come Dancing for refusing to introduce same-sex pairings. Barrowman told OK! Online that he was proud to serve as a judge on the new season of Dancing on Ice, which will feature a same-sex pairing for the first time in its history. Ian H … Continued The...
