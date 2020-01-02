Global  

Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman tells Strictly Come Dancing to ‘get with the times’ over same-sex pairings

PinkNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman has hit out at Strictly Come Dancing for refusing to introduce same-sex pairings. Barrowman told OK! Online that he was proud to serve as a judge on the new season of Dancing on Ice, which will feature a same-sex pairing for the first time in its history. Ian H … Continued The...
News video: One of UK’s first mixed sex civil partnership ceremonies

One of UK’s first mixed sex civil partnership ceremonies 02:18

 The registrar of one of the UK's first mixed sex civil partnerships, who married the country's first same sex couple, described today's moment as 'simple but historic'.Rebecca Steinfeld, 38, and Charles Keidan, 43, signed the register of their civil partnership at Kensington and Chelsea register...

Recent related videos from verified sources

The United Methodist Church could potentially be splitting into two denominations over LGBTQ issues, [Video]The United Methodist Church could potentially be splitting into two denominations over LGBTQ issues,

On Friday, the United Methodist church came up with a potential plan to split into two denominations, one that supports same sex marriage and gay clergy and another that does not.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:23Published

What the Stuff?!: 5 Gay Parenting Myths [Video]What the Stuff?!: 5 Gay Parenting Myths

In recent years, we’ve heard numerous people, organizations and even courts debating things like same-sex marriage and same-sex parenting. And, unfortunately, there are also a lot of myths..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Holly Willoughby is ‘proud’ of the first same-sex dance partners on Dancing on Ice

Holly Willoughby has said that she is “very proud” of the first-ever same-sex dance partners to feature on Dancing on Ice. Former Steps member Ian ‘H’...
PinkNews Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

John Barrowman claims he had to lie about his sexuality to get a mortgage with his husband

John Barrowman has revealed that he and his husband lied about their sexuality in order to get a mortgage. Barrowman said on today’s episode (January 3) of...
PinkNews


thatNortherner1

ᴄʜᴇʀʀʏ ʙ 🧛🏻‍♀️ People saying unicorn is John Barrowman he had a knee injury last year. Plus he's a judge on dancing on ice. I thin… https://t.co/D74IP2f4j6 21 minutes ago

TobyonTV

Toby Earle Jack Whitehall - hosting the Brits on ITV John Barrowman - a Dancing on Ice judge on ITV #MaskedSinger 1 hour ago

marbles2018

Blake Lewis RT @PinkNews: Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman tells Strictly Come Dancing to 'get with the times' over same-sex pairings https://t.co/j… 22 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman tells Strictly Come Dancing to 'get with the times' over same-sex pairings https://t.co/jpQ5RUXHc5 1 day ago

BillyMeaner

squirmni #DancingOnIce There’s only slightly more than a tacit link between Ashley Banjo and ice dancing but what qualifies… https://t.co/yCPlgAES0M 1 day ago

shann_jackie

Jackie Jax Shann RT @prideworldradio: The British skating show will feature a male celebrity and a male professional dancing together for the first time whe… 2 days ago

prideworldradio

Pride World Radio The British skating show will feature a male celebrity and a male professional dancing together for the first time… https://t.co/fShpiVt0tH 2 days ago

myprideradio

Pride Radio The ITV skating show will feature a male celebrity and a male professional dancing together for the first time when… https://t.co/1WQccz5fjP 2 days ago

