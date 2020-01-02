Pete Buttigieg is now neck-and-neck with Donald Trump in key battleground state Florida
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Openly gay Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is now neck-and-neck with President Donald Trump in the key battleground state of Florida, according to a new poll. The Mason-Dixon poll of 625 Florida voters scored Buttigieg at 45 compared to Trump’s 49, Politico reports. When the margin of error of four points is...
