Dominic Cummings calls for 'weirdos' to apply for government jobs

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Dominic Cummings calls for 'weirdos' to apply for government jobsCummings posted an apparent job advert on Thursday saying Number 10 wants to hire an "unusual set of people with different skills and backgrounds" to work as special advisers and potentially officials.
