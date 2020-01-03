Bloodied but unbowed - doorman attacked with bottle as he helped unconscious man says he hopes he did a good job Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Jordan Arnold had just finished a busy New Year's Eve shift when he went to one man's aid only to be attacked himself. Jordan Arnold had just finished a busy New Year's Eve shift when he went to one man's aid only to be attacked himself. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this