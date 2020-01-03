Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan we're sorry we love you

The Argus Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
I READ the article in the Argus on December 16 reporting that "Argus readers have their say on Duke and Duchess" implying a negative outcome, when, in fact, 51 per cent voted no to stripping the title off Harry and Megan!
News video: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share A New Year Wish And New Photo Of Baby Archie

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share A New Year Wish And New Photo Of Baby Archie 00:33

 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared an end-of-year video on Tuesday on the official Sussex Royal Instagram page. The video includes a new adorable photo of Prince Harry with his 8-month-old son Archie. Archie wore what appears to be baby Ugg boots, a camel coat, and a hat with pom-poms for ears....

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

LONDON (AP) — In a stunning declaration, Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, said they are planning “to step back” as senior members of the...
Seattle Times

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Down as Senior Royals, Moving to Canada

This is huge ... Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing something unheard of in the Royal Family -- they're throwing in the towel when it comes to performing...
TMZ.com


