The best TV to watch this weekend - Masked Singer, Greatest Dancer, Voice UK, Dancing on Ice, SAS: Who Dares Wins

Johnny Zimmerman @buzzbrainard as an Eagles fan visiting Nashville this weekend, where is the best place to watch the birds on Sunday? #FlyEaglesFly 4 hours ago Ukonnuoli RT @cinimodnation: It's always a good start to the weekend when you have some fun videos to watch💯 So...The Cinimodnation has a video for y… 4 hours ago cinimodnation It's always a good start to the weekend when you have some fun videos to watch💯 So...The Cinimodnation has a video… https://t.co/tLoBKj2V5b 4 hours ago Matt Neigel @WaltDisneyWorld Where is the best place in Disney Springs to eat and watch an NFL game this weekend? 6 hours ago Hebert RT @CashForApps: Subscribe to @Starsnipe1 for this weekend's best: Last Day on Earth: Survival vids!!! https://t.co/VP9g6fJapf 6 hours ago corley j @TheRochaSays Will watch it this weekend best of luck to you 6 hours ago Manuel Oancia The year's first Quadrantid meteor will light up the sky this weekend. The spectacle, considered by NASA to be "on… https://t.co/FVXQqmzVAS 6 hours ago AMERICA RT @adacalhoun: In this weekend's @nytimes #SundayRoutine I go to church, make pancakes, hold a baby, eat at Pies & Thighs, watch NY1, visi… 7 hours ago