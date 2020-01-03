Global  

The best TV to watch this weekend - Masked Singer, Greatest Dancer, Voice UK, Dancing on Ice, SAS: Who Dares Wins

Tamworth Herald Friday, 3 January 2020
The best TV to watch this weekend - Masked Singer, Greatest Dancer, Voice UK, Dancing on Ice, SAS: Who Dares WinsThe Masked Singer is one of ITV's most hotly-tipped new programmes, while The Greatest Dancer, The Voice UK and Dancing On Ice all make return to small screen.
Michelle Williams insecure about voice following criticism during Destiny's Child days

Michelle Williams is apparently insecure about her singing abilities because she was once told she had the least "commercially appealing voice" in Destiny's Child.

TV shows in 2020 kick off with a bumper weekend including The Greatest Dancer and The Voice UK

TV shows in 2020 kick off with a bumper weekend including The Greatest Dancer and The Voice UKOne of ITV's most hotly-tipped new shows of 2020, The Masked Singer, is set to debut on Saturday night
Hull Daily Mail

Jonathan Ross's stark warning to Simon Cowell over The Masked Singer

Jonathan Ross's stark warning to Simon Cowell over The Masked SingerUsually seen on ITV with The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent, Simon Cowell's brainchild The Greatest Dancer is on the BBC while The Masked Singer is over in...
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Wales Online

