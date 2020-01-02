Sheffield United v AFC Fylde: Blades to make 11 changes for FA Cup tie Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Sheffield United will change their entire starting 11 for their FA Cup third round tie against Flyde on Sunday, says manager Chris Wilder. 👓 View full article

