'Brilliant' Doctor Who episode praised

Lenny Henry's role in Doctor Who has been praised by reviewers and fans alike as the show returned to screens after a year away.



Recent related videos from verified sources Shaun Tells His Father He Doesn't Care If He Dies Shaun (Freddie Highmore) goes back home to Wyoming to visit his dying father to get some closure, and let his father have some as well. But instead, Shaun loses his temper and unloads on his father,.. Credit: ABC Duration: 03:42Published on December 3, 2019 The Aftermath of the Death of Shaun's Father Shaun (Freddie Highmore) is reeling in the aftermath of a final confrontation with his ailing father, who died shortly after the vicious exchange. Lea (Paige Spara) is there to comfort Shaun as he is.. Credit: ABC Duration: 01:30Published on December 3, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources ‘Doctor Who’ Episode 1: Team TARDIS Suit Up for Double-O Caper Doctor Who (Photo Credit: BBC America) This article contains spoilers for “Spyfall, Part 1,” episode one of Doctor Who season 12. After a year away, Team...

geek.com 22 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this