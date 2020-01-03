Global  

QUB's Hillary Clinton appointment met with praise and criticism

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
QUB's Hillary Clinton appointment met with praise and criticismHillary Clinton has been described as an "inspirational role model" for students after being appointed as the new chancellor of Queen's University.
Hillary Clinton Appointed Chancellor Of Queen’s University Belfast

Queen’s University announced Thursday the appointment of Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton as its new Chancellor. Secretary Clinton, who received an honorary...
Eurasia Review


