Jess Phillips set to launch Labour leadership bid after Jeremy Corbyn's disastrous General Election

Tamworth Herald Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Jess Phillips set to launch Labour leadership bid after Jeremy Corbyn's disastrous General ElectionOthers expected to declare shortly include shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer.
