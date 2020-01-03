Global  

Detectives issue fresh appeal for witnesses to two Boxing Day stabbings in Brighton

Brighton and Hove News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Detectives have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to the two stabbings on Boxing Day in Brighton. One of the victims is still in hospital after the stabbings in Western Road, near the corner of Spring Street, shortly before 2pm on Thursday 26 December. Sussex Police said today: “The suspect had ru...
