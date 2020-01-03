Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Yorkshire Bank live: Customers have not got their wages after online banking glitch

Hull Daily Mail Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Yorkshire Bank live: Customers have not got their wages after online banking glitchHundreds of people have been affected.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mum claims she has been mistaken for a man by her bank for a DECADE because of her deep voice - so now poses as a bloke called D [Video]Mum claims she has been mistaken for a man by her bank for a DECADE because of her deep voice - so now poses as a bloke called D

A mum claims she has been mistaken for a man by her bank for a DECADE because of her deep voice - so now poses as a bloke called Derek when she talks on the phone.Lorraine Chademunhu, 42, said using..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 05:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Furious TSB customers seething as latest online banking glitch stops them moving funds

Furious TSB customers seething as latest online banking glitch stops them moving fundsDozens of angry bank customers have complained on Twitter that they cannot transfer money from their TSB account and they face long wait on helpline
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hulllive

Hull Live Yorkshire Bank customers left without wages after banking glitch https://t.co/ARwHedLcGj 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.