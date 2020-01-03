Global  

Ethical veganism is philosophical belief - judge

BBC Local News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- In a case brought by vegan Jordi Casamitjana, a tribunal judge rules ethical veganism is protected in law.
News video: Tribunal rules ethical veganism is philosophical belief

Tribunal rules ethical veganism is philosophical belief 00:55

 Jordi Casamitjana speaks outside Norwich Magistrates' Court after an employment tribunal ruled that ethical veganism is a philosophical belief. Mr Casamitjana said he was sacked by the League Against Cruel Sports after raising concerns that its pension fund was being invested into companies involved...

Ethical veganism is philosophical belief, tribunal rules

Ethical vegan Jordi Casamitjana is "extremely happy" with a tribunal's ruling his belief is protected in law.
BBC News

Veganism: Court rules lifestyle choice is same as religious belief

An employment tribunal in Norwich has ruled that it is illegal to fire someone for being vegan as ethical veganism is a "philosophical belief" and therefore...
Independent

HeidiBearKaye1

HeidiBearKaye RT @PeterEgan6: An important case and particularly so with the increase in Veganism as both an accepted and compassionate lifestyle : Ethic… 10 seconds ago

EventsVeg

VEG EVENTS RT @TheVeganSociety: A huge win for vegans and animals today as ethical veganism has been ruled as a philosophical belief protected by law!… 12 seconds ago

ianrweeks

Ian Weeks ➡️ RT @toadmeister: So “ethical veganism” is a “philosophical belief” protected by the Equality Act, but believing in the biological reality o… 12 seconds ago

BA__Israel

Baruch Ariel Ben Israel RT @cnni: A judge has ruled that ethical veganism qualifies as a philosophical belief protected under UK law. https://t.co/1rrbQlQ55v 15 seconds ago

BrinkworthDairy

Brinkworth Dairy BBC News - Ethical veganism is philosophical belief, tribunal rules https://t.co/EprRrRBqdU 28 seconds ago

GroganRichard

Richard Grogan & Ass Before anyone starts heading to the WRC this is a UK case where different laws apply. Philosophical beliefs are not… https://t.co/CkccOGYzBF 34 seconds ago

LeaKayOfficial

Lea Kay Official ***Ethical veganism is philosophical belief, tribunal rules.** This is great, especially in times where more than e… https://t.co/GKC19gSkqG 42 seconds ago

lauracwinter

Laura Winter RT @SkyNewsBreak: An employment tribunal judge sitting in Norwich has ruled that ethical veganism is a philosophical belief and is therefor… 1 minute ago

