Dominic Raab urges restraint after Iran commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in US air strike

Frome Standard Friday, 3 January 2020
Dominic Raab, UK foreign secretary, is now urging all sides to 'refrain from further conflict'.
News video: U.S. Air Strike in Baghdad Kills Top Iranian Military Commander

U.S. Air Strike in Baghdad Kills Top Iranian Military Commander 03:27

 Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds military force and one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic, was killed Thursday night in an airstrike in Baghdad. (1-2-20)

News24.com | Top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani killed in US strike on Baghdad

Top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed Friday in a US strike on Baghdad's international airport, Iran and the US confirmed, in a dramatic escalation of...
News24

Iran's regional pointman: All you need to know about General Qasem Soleimani

*Tehran:* Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed Friday in a US strike, was one of the most popular figures in Iran and seen as a deadly...
Mid-Day


