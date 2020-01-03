Dominic Raab urges restraint after Iran commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in US air strike

Top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed Friday in a US strike on Baghdad's international airport, Iran and the US confirmed, in a dramatic escalation of...

Iran's regional pointman: All you need to know about General Qasem Soleimani *Tehran:* Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed Friday in a US strike, was one of the most popular figures in Iran and seen as a deadly...

Mid-Day 7 hours ago



