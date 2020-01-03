'Stop shoving veganism down our throats' - This Morning viewers slam hardcore vegan after snapping at Eamonn and Ruth

bluemidnight RT @EatPieKillDemon: Stop shoving veganism down our throats we’ll make our own minds up as to what we want to eat #ThisMorning 4 days ago ✯ 𝒱𝒾𝒸𝓉𝑜𝓇𝒾𝒶 ✯ 🎭🎸 Stop shoving veganism down our throats we’ll make our own minds up as to what we want to eat #ThisMorning 4 days ago [email protected] @LBC @AndrewCastle63 I wish you lot would just eat what you like and stop shoving your veganism down our throats. I… https://t.co/hePqdluHHF 1 week ago