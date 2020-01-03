Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

When does Love Island 2020 start? Plus line-up rumours

Wales Online Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
When does Love Island 2020 start? Plus line-up rumoursThe winter edition of reality TV contest will take place in a luxury villa in South Africa
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Commuter Alert: LIRR Changes At Penn Station [Video]Commuter Alert: LIRR Changes At Penn Station

Schedule changes begin this morning at Penn Station for some Long Island Rail Road riders as Amtrak continues critical track repairs.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published

Laura Whitmore praises 'supportive' Caroline Flack [Video]Laura Whitmore praises 'supportive' Caroline Flack

Laura Whitmore has thanked Caroline Flack for being "incredibly gracious" about replacing her on 'Love Island'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Champagne, superyachts and water fights: A startup CEO reveals what it's like to party with Sir Richard Branson on his private island

Champagne, superyachts and water fights: A startup CEO reveals what it's like to party with Sir Richard Branson on his private island· Every year, Richard Branson hosts the Necker Cup, a tennis tournament hosted on the private Necker Island. · The tournament has hosted matches between...
Business Insider

Kangaroo Island's endangered wildlife may not survive fires

It has been described as Australia's Galapagos Islands and has long been a refuge for some of the country's most endangered creatures. But devastating wildfires...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

moll198

Moll Ab Looooool does anyone remember series 1 of love island when all the boys brought girls back from a night out hahaha 5 hours ago

lisasayswhit

El Chompo RT @G00K0: when, and i cannot stress this enough, the***does Love Island come back 16 hours ago

goopedngagged

erika here goes my love island rant: michael is getting on my last nerve. how does he have the AUDACITY to tell amber “oh… https://t.co/ZcpRVsNJMA 17 hours ago

RealDalitso

Dalitso ‘Le Champion’ Mbewe I am not in the UK, does anyone have anyway I can watch Love Island live when it starts 🥺 please do help. Would be much appreciated 18 hours ago

RealImaginary95

Elizabeth Jeffers RT @RachelKiki_: when does love island start. are we going to tell the contestants if world war three begins 20 hours ago

LilyZo

Lily H Why does Love Island always start when I’m on a work trip 😩 20 hours ago

JosieWoodcock

Josie Does anyone know when winter love island starts?! #loveisland #winterloveisland 21 hours ago

G00K0

GOOKO when, and i cannot stress this enough, the***does Love Island come back 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.