Boris Johnson adviser Dominic Cummings says Westminster doesn’t need any more ‘drivel’ about gender identity

PinkNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s top adviser, has written a rambling blog post about jobs at Number 10 – but says Westminster doesn’t need any more “drivel” about gender identity. Vowing to eliminate “blah blah” gender-identity diversity targets from Number 10, Cummings said that people...
