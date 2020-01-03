Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

It’s three days into 2020 and the internet has declared its first gay icon, Casualty star Amanda Henderson

PinkNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
We’re now three days into 2020, and not only is World War III on the horizon, but the internet has officially welcomed its first LGBT+ icon, actor Amanda Henderson. The roaring 20s have kicked off after the Casualty star unwittingly caused mass hysteria and face palms after she provided Greta Thunberg with a birthday...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week [Video]Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week The latest instalment of the science fiction franchise brought in the whopping figure during its first seven days of release. Domestically in..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:13Published

Filipino man rescued after being trapped in sewer for three days following drinking binge [Video]Filipino man rescued after being trapped in sewer for three days following drinking binge

A man who went on a massive drinking binge was finally rescued from a sewer after he was trapped there for three days. The store owner in front of the manhole cover was the first one to discover the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Celebrity Mastermind viewers left open-mouthed by Casualty star Amanda Henderson's bizarre answer

Celebrity Mastermind viewers left open-mouthed by Casualty star Amanda Henderson's bizarre answerThe 33-year-old star of the BBC medical drama impressed with her specialist subject - Disney songs from 1989-1999
Tamworth Herald

'Three's Company' star Suzanne Somers recalls her cancer diagnosis: ‘You think of your mortality for the first time’

Suzanne Somers was 49 years old and on the cover of People magazine rocking a bathing suit when the “Three’s Company” star learned she had cancer.
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

grumpycruz

cruz rosales RT @kibblesmith: Three days into 2020. https://t.co/BEU4GZYaN5 9 seconds ago

LosLia_

Lost. RT @nadyoutiful: when gfriend said we will see them a lot this year, they meant it. 2 g-ing, more weverse & insta posts and 1 vlive just th… 1 minute ago

colinwibel

Colin Wibel Countries in 1945: There’s no possible way we could have another world war! Iran and the US three days into 2020: https://t.co/Ali8I4cqJL 3 minutes ago

A_BLUtiful_Mess

 RT @skinny_que: We three days into 2020 and a new world war about to break out https://t.co/YqC9612HeB 4 minutes ago

coliebrengman

Cole ❀ Three days into 2020 and my joints already hurtin 5 minutes ago

trcyes

𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚙𝚑 my day started with my car battery dying, and ended with me hitting my dads car with my own and burning myself with… https://t.co/4ZhHj0Yj9r 6 minutes ago

Lucianosgd33

Luciano RT @ARmastrangelo: We’re less than three days into 2020 and the Left is already apologizing to terrorists for the president’s behavior. 8 minutes ago

magikarpentier

laura three days into the new year and I’m already sick so I’m trying not to see this as a bad omen 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.