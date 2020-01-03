It’s three days into 2020 and the internet has declared its first gay icon, Casualty star Amanda Henderson

cruz rosales RT @kibblesmith: Three days into 2020. https://t.co/BEU4GZYaN5 9 seconds ago Lost. RT @nadyoutiful: when gfriend said we will see them a lot this year, they meant it. 2 g-ing, more weverse & insta posts and 1 vlive just th… 1 minute ago Colin Wibel Countries in 1945: There’s no possible way we could have another world war! Iran and the US three days into 2020: https://t.co/Ali8I4cqJL 3 minutes ago • RT @skinny_que: We three days into 2020 and a new world war about to break out https://t.co/YqC9612HeB 4 minutes ago Cole ❀ Three days into 2020 and my joints already hurtin 5 minutes ago 𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚙𝚑 my day started with my car battery dying, and ended with me hitting my dads car with my own and burning myself with… https://t.co/4ZhHj0Yj9r 6 minutes ago Luciano RT @ARmastrangelo: We’re less than three days into 2020 and the Left is already apologizing to terrorists for the president’s behavior. 8 minutes ago laura three days into the new year and I’m already sick so I’m trying not to see this as a bad omen 8 minutes ago