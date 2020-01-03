Global  

River City actor Paul Brannigan charged in connection with New Years Day assault

Daily Record Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
River City actor Paul Brannigan charged in connection with New Years Day assaultRiver City and Angels Share star Brannigan was arrested following the alleged incident in Stamford Street, Glasgow at around 10.20am.
Recent related news from verified sources

Actor Paul Brannigan charged after man hurt in Glasgow

Police were called with a report of a man injured in the east end of Glasgow on New Year's Day.
BBC News

News24.com | Hennops river rehabilitation to continue in 2020 – City of Tshwane

The City of Tshwane has promised the public and the business sector in Centurion that the rehabilitation of the Hennops River "will be intensified in the New...
News24

heraldscotland

HeraldScotland River City actor Paul Brannigan has appeared in court over an alleged assault on New Year’s Day. https://t.co/jEXaSGbt2Y 28 minutes ago

Glasgow_Live

Glasgow Live The Angel Share actor was arrested and charged with assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement https://t.co/AeyZQnUqO0 30 minutes ago

STVNews

STV News Actor Paul Brannigan has appeared in court over an alleged assault on New Year’s Day. https://t.co/iLb1zOEGvr 41 minutes ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record He is due in court today https://t.co/k8fwx8twQ7 48 minutes ago

Glasgow_Times

Glasgow Times He is due to appear in court later today https://t.co/uvtT00SDJa 4 hours ago

Limekiln48

David C Fitzsimons RT @ConnorGillies: River City actor Paul Brannigan has been arrested and charged by police after a man was injured on Stamford Street in Gl… 4 hours ago

ConnorGillies

Connor Gillies River City actor Paul Brannigan has been arrested and charged by police after a man was injured on Stamford Street… https://t.co/L6EXAVIRpR 4 hours ago

