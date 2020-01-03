Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jonathan Ross's stark warning to Simon Cowell over The Masked Singer

Tamworth Herald Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Jonathan Ross's stark warning to Simon Cowell over The Masked SingerUsually seen on ITV with The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent, Simon Cowell's brainchild The Greatest Dancer is on the BBC while The Masked Singer is over in his usual home on ITV.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joel Dommett says new TV show The Masked Singer is 'bonkers' [Video]Joel Dommett says new TV show The Masked Singer is 'bonkers'

Jonathan Ross, Joel Dommett, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong attend The Masked Singer press launch in London. The new show will see 12 masked celebrities battle it out to win without the judges or public..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.