World War 3 may be imminent but this queer reimagining of Coachella should take your mind off impending doom

PinkNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
What does Baby Yoda’s mug, Babadook, Fat Thor and Nancy Pelosi clapping all have in common? They’re all set to perform at this year’s Coachella. In anticipation of both everyone in human existence being exhausted about Coachella by February and the impending threat of World War 3, queer folk on Twitter...
Tweets about this

Nahitoh19

Nafisa RT @goodyweaver: So at this point I've read that Soleimani was: >Planning an imminent attack on Americans. >Responsible for starting the… 28 seconds ago

papezlenart

Lenart Papež RT @AJ3: Between the VAR controversies and the imminent start of World War III it's probably best if we just abandon the Premier League and… 2 minutes ago

smuhz

Uzair H. Zaidi RT @SameenaERana: What a funny day today - America telling the world ‘killing Soleimani was imminent because he had blood on his hands for… 3 minutes ago

SameenaERana

Sameena E. What a funny day today - America telling the world ‘killing Soleimani was imminent because he had blood on his han… https://t.co/OzTqf3agNr 4 minutes ago

SophieFr0st

𝚜𝚘𝚙𝚑𝚒𝚎 RT @daniecal: This is when all Usians act like the proverbial white ppl of the world. After initiating violence, mass deaths, occupation, t… 9 minutes ago

sueludad

Louis Fisher Pompeo: Strike 'saved American lives' https://t.co/rLNczG9XoI Is Pompeo Really This Dumb ? Now We Will Brace For I… https://t.co/rwhyRXzqmz 10 minutes ago

Hussain38743575

[email protected] Muslim RT @Debbie_abrahams: Iran crisis: US embassy urges its citizens to leave Iraq immediately – live updates Unless there was an imminent thre… 16 minutes ago

rushtotp

TejasPatel RT @coolfunnytshirt: We are heading towards an imminent war. The world cannot afford another war. Already, we are staring at too many globa… 17 minutes ago

