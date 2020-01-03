World War 3 may be imminent but this queer reimagining of Coachella should take your mind off impending doom Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

What does Baby Yoda’s mug, Babadook, Fat Thor and Nancy Pelosi clapping all have in common? They’re all set to perform at this year’s Coachella. In anticipation of both everyone in human existence being exhausted about Coachella by February and the impending threat of World War 3, queer folk on Twitter... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Nafisa RT @goodyweaver: So at this point I've read that Soleimani was: >Planning an imminent attack on Americans. >Responsible for starting the… 28 seconds ago Lenart Papež RT @AJ3: Between the VAR controversies and the imminent start of World War III it's probably best if we just abandon the Premier League and… 2 minutes ago Uzair H. Zaidi RT @SameenaERana: What a funny day today - America telling the world ‘killing Soleimani was imminent because he had blood on his hands for… 3 minutes ago Sameena E. What a funny day today - America telling the world ‘killing Soleimani was imminent because he had blood on his han… https://t.co/OzTqf3agNr 4 minutes ago 𝚜𝚘𝚙𝚑𝚒𝚎 RT @daniecal: This is when all Usians act like the proverbial white ppl of the world. After initiating violence, mass deaths, occupation, t… 9 minutes ago Louis Fisher Pompeo: Strike 'saved American lives' https://t.co/rLNczG9XoI Is Pompeo Really This Dumb ? Now We Will Brace For I… https://t.co/rwhyRXzqmz 10 minutes ago [email protected] Muslim RT @Debbie_abrahams: Iran crisis: US embassy urges its citizens to leave Iraq immediately – live updates Unless there was an imminent thre… 16 minutes ago TejasPatel RT @coolfunnytshirt: We are heading towards an imminent war. The world cannot afford another war. Already, we are staring at too many globa… 17 minutes ago