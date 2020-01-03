Police helicopter seen hovering over Lewes - no link say police

Cool Sussex RT @brightonargus: Police helicopter seen hovering over Lewes The force has said this search is not linked to missing fireman Anthony Knot… 3 days ago Harry Bullmore Police helicopter seen hovering over Lewes The force has said this search is not linked to missing fireman Anthony… https://t.co/OtUULDF8EF 3 days ago Brighton Argus Police helicopter seen hovering over Lewes The force has said this search is not linked to missing fireman Anthony… https://t.co/D1Bo3ITDT2 3 days ago